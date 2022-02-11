Shooting investigation on Major Deegan Expressway causes delays

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- A shooting investigation caused delays on the Major Deegan Expressway during the Friday morning rush hour.

The 44-year-old shooting victim told police he was a passenger in a vehicle on the southbound expressway when another vehicle pulled up, a person popped out of the vehicle's sun roof and opened fire.

This happened around 2:30 a.m. in the University Heights section of the Bronx.

The victim was driven to Bronx Lebanon Hospital, where he was in stable condition being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.



Detectives were getting his story. No arrests have been made.

Police closed part of the southbound Major Deegan Expressway for several hours as they searched for evidence based on the victim's narrative.

All lanes were back open by 7 a.m. Motorists were advised to expect residual delays.

