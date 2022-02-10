NYC mayor decries bureaucratic failings in emotional gun violence speech

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- An emotional New York City Mayor Eric Adams decried years of bureaucratic failings that he linked to the shooting death of Jayquan McKenley, an 18-year-old aspiring rapper killed in Brooklyn Sunday.

"The story of Jayquan breaks my heart," Adams said. "His story tests my spirit, and we must do better for young people like him. I was once a Jayquan too."

Adams, in a speech that City Hall cast as a step in the mayor's plans to curtail gun violence that involves more than traditional policing, repeatedly said the city should have done more to help kids like McKenley.

"We have betrayed an entire generation of Black and Brown children of color who are at risk," Adams said.

ALSO READ | Woman wakes up months after being struck in head with rock in Queens
EMBED More News Videos

There are signs of hope for a family in Queens, whose loved one just emerged from a coma after she was bashed in the head with a rock more than two months ago. Lucy Yang spoke exclusively with the victim's husband.


At 5 years old, McKenley entered his first of seven homeless shelters. He started kindergarten at P.S. 723 in the Bronx, a school for kids with severe cognitive disabilities, but after two years was moved into a traditional elementary school where he fell behind in reading and math.

"Jayquan's mother begged the school for more help," Adams said. "But Jayquan was unable to get it. Our city should have done more."

He attended five different high schools and programs, and he was often absent. He missed over 250 days of school, "a clear sign he needed more help," Adams said. "Our city should have caught that. We should have done more."

McKenley was arrested multiple times between 2018 and 2021, including for attempted murder.

"He was part of a scene that uses music as a challenge on social media posts," Adams said. "Posts that bled out to violent real word confrontations. It was right there for all to see. Our city should have done more."

ALSO READ | New York couple charged with conspiring to launder billions in cryptocurrency
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News contributor and former FBI agent Richard Frankel joins Eyewitness News to weigh in on the couple accused of conspiring to launder billions in cryptocurrency.


The mayor tasked every city agency and department "to find new and better ways" to help at-risk children

"I want our Housing Department to find them homes," he said. "Our social services teams must help them navigate the system and give them every support they need. Our chancellor must find ways to get them in class and on track. Our police officers must find ways to keep them safe, and our justice system must work to make sure to keep them out of jail and ensure they have second chances."

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citycrimeeric adamsgun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver with learner's permit killed 10-year-old girl, injured woman
NYC's largest grocery chain beefs up security amid shoplifting wave
These US states have lowest life expectancy, according to new report
Latest subway attacks target women in opposite ends of Manhattan
Betty Davis, singer, model and songwriter, dies at 77
Former MLB player Jeremy Giambi dies at 47
Nets trade Harden to Sixers in deadline deal, ESPN reports
Show More
Teen critically injured after being shot while driving
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny
9-year-old girl critically injured in apparent road rage shooting
Governor to make decision on masks in NY schools after break
Youth leader charged with sexually abusing children in Connecticut
More TOP STORIES News