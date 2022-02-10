NYC mayor decries bureaucratic failings in emotional gun violence speech

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11547628" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There are signs of hope for a family in Queens, whose loved one just emerged from a coma after she was bashed in the head with a rock more than two months ago. Lucy Yang spoke exclusively with the victim's husband.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- An emotional New York City Mayor Eric Adams decried years of bureaucratic failings that he linked to the shooting death of Jayquan McKenley, an 18-year-old aspiring rapper killed in Brooklyn Sunday."The story of Jayquan breaks my heart," Adams said. "His story tests my spirit, and we must do better for young people like him. I was once a Jayquan too."Adams, in a speech that City Hall cast as a step in the mayor's plans to curtail gun violence that involves more than traditional policing, repeatedly said the city should have done more to help kids like McKenley."We have betrayed an entire generation of Black and Brown children of color who are at risk," Adams said.At 5 years old, McKenley entered his first of seven homeless shelters. He started kindergarten at P.S. 723 in the Bronx, a school for kids with severe cognitive disabilities, but after two years was moved into a traditional elementary school where he fell behind in reading and math."Jayquan's mother begged the school for more help," Adams said. "But Jayquan was unable to get it. Our city should have done more."He attended five different high schools and programs, and he was often absent. He missed over 250 days of school, "a clear sign he needed more help," Adams said. "Our city should have caught that. We should have done more."McKenley was arrested multiple times between 2018 and 2021, including for attempted murder."He was part of a scene that uses music as a challenge on social media posts," Adams said. "Posts that bled out to violent real word confrontations. It was right there for all to see. Our city should have done more."The mayor tasked every city agency and department "to find new and better ways" to help at-risk children"I want our Housing Department to find them homes," he said. "Our social services teams must help them navigate the system and give them every support they need. Our chancellor must find ways to get them in class and on track. Our police officers must find ways to keep them safe, and our justice system must work to make sure to keep them out of jail and ensure they have second chances."----------