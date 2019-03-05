MOUNT VERNON, New York -- A malfunctioning garbage truck crashed into a car before crashing into a Westchester County home on Tuesday.
The accident happened in the 120 block of Elm Avenue around 1 p.m.
Fortunately no injuries were reported in the incident, but the truck went onto the home's porch and damaged the porch's roof.
Just last month, the mayor of Mount Vernon warned that half the city's garbage trucks don't work.
"We've been asking for an investment in DPW," Mayor Richard Thomas said. "We've been asking for help and now the people of Mount Vernon, you've got to step up and start using your voice and demand that the council and the comptroller help us. This cannot be allowed to continue to happen."
Officials said without the funding for crucial parts and supplies, DPW mechanics cannot perform critical repairs.
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Malfunctioning garbage truck crashes into Mount Vernon home
TOP STORIES
Show More