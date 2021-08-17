14-year-old boy arrested in shooting of 15-year-old girl at Connecticut mall

By Eyewitness News
15-year-old girl wounded after gunfire rings out at popular mall

DANBURY, Connecticut (WABC) -- A 14-year-old boy is under arrest in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl at a mall in Connecticut.

The teen girl was shot in the upper chest at the Danbury Fair Mall on Wednesday, August 11 at around 7 p.m.


The shooting resulted in a lockdown, but police determined that the gunman had fled the scene.



The girl received immediate medical attention from an off-duty EMT and responding officers before being transported to the Danbury Hospital. Her injuries are non-life-threatening at this time.

Through investigative efforts of Danbury Police detectives, the gunman was identified as a 14-year-old boy who lives in Danbury.

The suspected handgun used in the incident was also recovered by police.


The boy turned himself in to investigators.



He's now facing charges of assault in the 1st degree, reckless endangerment in the 1st degree, unlawful discharge of firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, risk of injury to a minor, and breach of peace.

He's being held at the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information that can assist with this investigation is urged to contact lead investigator Detective Carroccio at P.Carroccio@Danbury-CT.gov, the Detective Bureau at 203-797-4662, or the Confidential TIPS line at 203-790-8477.


