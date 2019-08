Man accused of asking Bronx Imam to help execute terror attack on police precinct

WANTED for questioning in connection to making terroristic threats inside of 702 Rhinelander Ave , Bronx @NYPD49Pct on 08/25/19 @ 4:00 PM Reward up to $2500 Seen him? Know who he is? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives pic.twitter.com/0J8gaHlBPq — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) August 27, 2019

EAST BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who reportedly entered a Bronx mosque and asked its Imam to help execute a terror attack on a police precinct.Officials said the man approached the Iman inside his Rhinelander Avenue mosque in the East Bronx around 4:00 p.m. Sunday.He then requested assistance in committing an act of terror against a police precinct, and the Imam asked him to leave.The man complied without incident, and no injuries were reported during the confrontation.Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.----------