Man accused of asking Bronx Imam to help execute terror attack on police precinct

Officials said the man approached the Iman inside his Rhinelander Avenue mosque in the East Bronx around 4:00 p.m. Sunday.
He then requested assistance in committing an act of terror against a police precinct, and the Imam asked him to leave.
The man complied without incident, and no injuries were reported during the confrontation.
WANTED for questioning in connection to making terroristic threats inside of 702 Rhinelander Ave , Bronx @NYPD49Pct on 08/25/19 @ 4:00 PM Reward up to $2500 Seen him? Know who he is? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives pic.twitter.com/0J8gaHlBPq— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) August 27, 2019
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube