Man accused of asking Bronx Imam to help execute terror attack on police precinct

WANTED for questioning in connection to making terroristic threats inside of 702 Rhinelander Ave , Bronx @NYPD49Pct on 08/25/19 @ 4:00 PM Reward up to $2500 Seen him? Know who he is? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives pic.twitter.com/0J8gaHlBPq