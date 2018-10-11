NEW YORK (WABC) --A man has been charged with ordering multiple acts of violence against the reputed Bonnano crime family.
Bushawn "Shelz" Shelton, 34, is accused of ordering hits against Sylvester Zottola and his son, Salvatore Zottola.
Shelton is believed to be involved in an ongoing dispute with the father and son duo over who controlled illegal gambling locations in the Bronx.
The elder Zottola, 71, was fatally shot earlier in October while he was waiting for his food at a McDonald's drive-thru in the Bronx.
His son avoided being shot multiple times outside his Bronx home in July. According to court papers, Salvatore was targeted in a bid "to lure out" his father so he could be killed.
Both father and son were repeatedly robbed, assaulted and threatened with guns in the months leading up to the two shootings.
Shelton was charged after an unidentified cooperating witness claimed Shelton paid him to be a hit man. That man has already pleaded guilty to crimes, including murder-for-hire conspiracy.
Shelton made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.
