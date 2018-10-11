Man accused of directing violence against reputed Bonnano crime family

EMBED </>More Videos

A man has been charged with ordering multiple acts of violence against the reputed Bonnano crime family.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A man has been charged with ordering multiple acts of violence against the reputed Bonnano crime family.

Bushawn "Shelz" Shelton, 34, is accused of ordering hits against Sylvester Zottola and his son, Salvatore Zottola.

Shelton is believed to be involved in an ongoing dispute with the father and son duo over who controlled illegal gambling locations in the Bronx.

The elder Zottola, 71, was fatally shot earlier in October while he was waiting for his food at a McDonald's drive-thru in the Bronx.

His son avoided being shot multiple times outside his Bronx home in July. According to court papers, Salvatore was targeted in a bid "to lure out" his father so he could be killed.

Both father and son were repeatedly robbed, assaulted and threatened with guns in the months leading up to the two shootings.

Shelton was charged after an unidentified cooperating witness claimed Shelton paid him to be a hit man. That man has already pleaded guilty to crimes, including murder-for-hire conspiracy.

Shelton made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mobarrestnypdBrooklynBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
5 doctors among 10 arrested in NYC prescription drug bust
37-year-old man killed by wrong-way sanitation truck
NJ murder suspect added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted List
NYPD: Man sneaks into woman's NYC apartment, rapes her
Hurricane Michael: 6 dead, including 11-year-old girl
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael damage
Video: North Carolina raccoon escapes rising floodwater
AccuWeather Alert: What the NY area can expect from Michael
Show More
Massage therapist accused of sex abuse linked to 3 more cases
Pump bursts into flames when driver pulls away while refueling
Acute flaccid myelitis: Rare illness confirmed in 4th state
Malfunctioning power strip caused fire that killed 5 kids in Union City
Video shows people fleeing after 2 shot on Bronx playground
More News