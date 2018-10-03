A passenger arriving at JFK Airport is accused of attempting to smuggle cocaine through bottles of Baileys Irish Cream.The incident was reported on Sept. 28 when Akeem Rasheen Lewis arrived from Jamaica.Police say the man was carrying the liquor bottles in a duty-free bag, but the bottles had been tampered with.Lewis was escorted to a private search room where officers discovered white powder in plastic bags inside the bottles.Officials estimated the cocaine to have a street value of about $115,000.Lewis was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations agents for further investigation.----------*----------