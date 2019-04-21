Police find woman stabbed to death, 4-year-old girl, ax inside Brooklyn apartment

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man has been arrested after a mother who was five months pregnant was found dead in a Brooklyn apartment early Saturday morning along with her friend and a four-year-old.Police say about 1:30 a.m. they responded to the Bushwick Houses on Flushing Ave. where they found a 21-year-old with lacerations to her head. That woman's four-year-old daughter was unharmed. They also found 20-year-old Savannah Rivera dead on the floor with severe trauma to her body.Police arrested Jerry Brown, 34, and charged him with murder and criminal possession of a weapon."This was a brutal, vicious attack, both victims suffered multiple, deep lacerations," said NYPD Deputy Chief Michael Kemper.Police say they found an ax in the apartment - it is unclear if that was the murder weapon.Police will not say the connection of the person in custody to the two women, but they do say it was not a random attack.The victim's family believes she was in the wrong place at the wrong time - and are heartbroken knowing she left behind a young son.The motive of the attack is unknown.----------