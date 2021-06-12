Man arrested for series of arson fires, vandalism in Manhattan

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro announced Friday, the arrest of 49-year-old Patrick Glynn, for an arson and vandalism spree on June 2.
"Arson is extremely reckless and shows a complete disregard for the lives and safety of others," Nigro said. "The quick apprehension of the suspect exemplifies the dedication of our Fire Marshals and their mission of bringing to justice anyone who commits the act of arson in our city."
Officials say numerous fires, nine in total, were set across Manhattan from approximately 4 a.m. till 6:30 a.m.
Five of the nine incidents resulted in fire extending to residential and commercial buildings.
Glynn was arrested in connection to the following incidents:
Fortunately, all of the fires were quickly brought under control by responding firefighters.
Glynn is charged with two counts of arson in the second degree, one count of criminal mischief in the fourth degree and seven counts of arson in the fifth degree.
The case will be prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.
