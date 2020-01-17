TSA agents arrest man with gun at Newark airport; first one of the year

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities at Newark Airport arrested a man Wednesday evening after they say he tried to bring a loaded handgun through security.
This is the TSA's first gun arrest at Newark Airport this year.
Port Authority police say the man from Alabama was caught with a .22 caliber handgun inside his carry-on.
TSA officers made the discovery while the man was going through a security checkpoint in Terminal B.
More than 4,000 guns were discovered in carry-ons nationwide last year. Almost 90% of them were loaded.
Officials say passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. TSA has a complete list of those rules and regulations on their website.
Last year, 11 firearms were caught at Newark airport.
