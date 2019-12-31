Man beaten by crowd after allegedly snatching woman off Bronx subway

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man they say tried to grab a young woman off a Bronx subway train and was subsequently assaulted on the street by people who recognized him in a video posted online.The attempted abduction happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Morrison Avenue-Soundview Avenue station, with authorities identifying the now-charged suspect as 48-year-old Sonny Alloway.Video posted on social media shows the suspect, wearing a bright red jacket, waiting for the doors on the 6 train to open before grabbing the woman and pulling her onto the platform. She eventually gets away and runs back onto the train, screaming and cursing.Train passengers confront him before he walks off, and the train resumes service.Officers responded to a 911 call at the station for the incident, but the victim had already departed before they arrived.A second video on social media then shows Alloway, now wearing a different jacket, being repeatedly punched and kicked on a sidewalk by a group of men who seem to have recognized him from the initial video.Police say Alloway then ran to a nearby deli, where someone inside called 911 and told police the guy from the subway video was there.Officers responded, and based solely on the cell phone video, charged Alloway with unlawful imprisonment.Detectives have still not located the victim.Police then took Alloway to St. Barnabas Hospital for treatment of various injuries.Alloway has at least six prior arrests dating back to 1993 for assault, grand larceny auto, criminal possession of a weapon (knife), violate order of protection, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminal possession of a weapon (loaded firearm).----------