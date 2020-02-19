Police: Shocking video released of man brutally beaten in random attack in Manhattan

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have released shocking new video of a brutal and random beating that took place on the Upper West Side earlier this month.

Officials say a 55-year-old man was walking on Broadway near 103rd Street in the afternoon on Feb. 5, when a male suspect approached the victim from behind, knocked him to the ground and punched him repeatedly, and then kicked him in the face.

The brutal beating caused bruising to the victim's head and torso.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police describe the suspect as a 20-30-year-old male who was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper west sidemanhattannew york cityassaultattackman attackedbeating
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News