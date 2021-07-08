Man caught on camera lighting Kips Bay bar on fire

By Eyewitness News
Man allegedly burglarized, lit bar on fire in Manhattan

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who was caught on video setting a Manhattan bar on fire.

It happened at the Bella Union Bar on 3rd Avenue in Kips Bay on Thursday, July 1 at around 2:04 a.m.


Surveillance video shows the man gathering a pile of floor protection material to fuel the flames.

The bar is currently under renovation.

Police say the man got into the bar via the roof. He ran off with a mirror once the fire started.

Fortunately, the fire was put out without spreading.




A 41-year-old female worker discovered the burglary later that morning and reported it to police.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

