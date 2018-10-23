MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera stealing $97,000 worth of jewelry from a Manhattan store.
The NYPD released surveillance video of the incident July 30 inside of Rafaello & Co, at 22 West 47 Street in Midtown.
Police say the suspect reached behind the display case, and took 19 bracelets before walking out of the store.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
