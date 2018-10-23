Police searching for man who stole $97,000 worth of jewelry from Manhattan store

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was caught on camera stealing jewelry from a Midtown store.

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera stealing $97,000 worth of jewelry from a Manhattan store.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the incident July 30 inside of Rafaello & Co, at 22 West 47 Street in Midtown.

Police say the suspect reached behind the display case, and took 19 bracelets before walking out of the store.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
jewelry theftMidtownManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father killed, 5-year-old son wounded in Bronx shooting
Winning numbers drawn for Mega Millions $1.6 billion jackpot
6 kids dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Friends of LI woman killed during girls' getaway trip speak out
Photo goes viral after no one shows up to boy's party
Small plane crashes on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills
The Countdown: NY gov, senate candidates face off in debates
Suspected murderer on the run after woman fatally shot in NJ
Show More
5-year-old boy dies from rare cancer in 17 days
'No, no, no!': College athlete was on the phone with her mom before she was killed
Sandy Hook shooter's journals ordered released to public
Man accused of groping passenger says Trump 'says it's OK'
Driver loses control, slams into Rite Aid store on Long Island
More News