CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The man accused of murdering four men in Chinatown will go before a judge.
Charges against 24-year-old Randy Santos will be unsealed when he is arraigned Monday after being indicted by a grand jury.
Santos, who is homeless, is accused of targeting sleeping homeless men in a violent spree earlier this month.
He's accused of attacking his victims at random with a 15-pound metal pipe.
Santos is also a suspect in an attack on a homeless man who sleeping on a bench along the West Side Highway just north of Chelsea Piers on September 27.
The victim awoke to a person hitting him with a stick, and the suspect then attempted to throw the victim into Hudson River, according to officials.
The victim was seriously injured and remains hospitalized, and the weapon has not been recovered.
Detectives have recovered video of Santos about seven blocks from this assault on the same night.
Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea asked for anyone with information on this incident, or any other incident, to come forward.
Man charged in Chinatown murders with metal pipe to go before judge
