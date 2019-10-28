Man charged in Chinatown murders with metal pipe to go before judge

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The man accused of murdering four men in Chinatown will go before a judge.

Charges against 24-year-old Randy Santos will be unsealed when he is arraigned Monday after being indicted by a grand jury.

Santos, who is homeless, is accused of targeting sleeping homeless men in a violent spree earlier this month.

He's accused of attacking his victims at random with a 15-pound metal pipe.

Santos is also a suspect in an attack on a homeless man who sleeping on a bench along the West Side Highway just north of Chelsea Piers on September 27.

The victim awoke to a person hitting him with a stick, and the suspect then attempted to throw the victim into Hudson River, according to officials.

The victim was seriously injured and remains hospitalized, and the weapon has not been recovered.

Detectives have recovered video of Santos about seven blocks from this assault on the same night.

Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea asked for anyone with information on this incident, or any other incident, to come forward.

RELATED: More on the victims of the attack

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citychinatownmanhattanmurderhomeless
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Suspect charged in attacks that killed 4 homeless men in Chinatown
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Innocent teen killed on basketball court by stray bullet
Taxi crashes into subway station entrance in Queens
Police: Stranger pushes woman onto Brooklyn subway tracks
Early voting polling locations in NYC schools has some concerned
AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant to start the week
Man charged in Chinatown murders suspected in another attack
Restoring beaches on Fire Island after Hurricane Sandy... 7 years later
Show More
Couple found dead in Washington Township, NJ home
Off-duty police captain helps foil tip jar robbery from restaurant
Nationals Park fans boo President Trump, chant 'Lock him up!'
NJ girl missing nearly 6 weeks as search continues
Must-read stories from the weekend
More TOP STORIES News