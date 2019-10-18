CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Loved ones said their final goodbyes Friday to one of the four homeless men randomly murdered by a pipe-wielding attacker in Manhattan's Chinatown.
Services were held Friday for 83-year-old Chuen Kok at Ng Fook Funeral Home, which covered the cost of his funeral -- and a community member covered the cost of the suit he wore in his casket.
RELATED: Former homeless man leaves pizza at scenes of Chinatown murders
Locals described Kok, an immigrant from Hong Kong, as a "gentle" and "polite" staple of their neighborhood.
He was killed while sleeping on the streets in the early morning hours of October 5. The other victims have been identified as 55-year-old Nazario A. Vazquez Villegas and 49-year-old Anthony L. Manson. The fourth victim has not been identified at this time, and another man was hospitalized in critical condition.
Police said Randy Rodriguez-Santos, 24, who is homeless, was arrested and charged in their murders.
RELATED: New York City steps up outreach efforts after murders of 4 homeless men in Chinatown
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Community pays for funeral of homeless man killed in vicious Chinatown quadruple murder
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More