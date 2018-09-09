Authorities say a suspect is in custody after a teenage girl was fatally stabbed in New Jersey Saturday night.At 10:42 p.m. police responded to a call reporting the stabbing on Van Pelt Place in Long Branch.The 16-year-old victim was taken to Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch where she was pronounced dead.Bryan Cordero-Castro, 20, of Long Branch, is charged with first degree murder, third degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and third degree attempted escape.The victim and the attacker were known to each other and there is no threat to public safety, said Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.The victim's identity has not yet been released.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Wayne Raynor, of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 1-800-533-7443 or Long Branch Police Detective Joseph Spitale at 732-222-1000.----------