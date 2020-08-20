Man charged in shooting of 4-year-old outside New Jersey apartment complex

By
ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 27-year-old man has been arrested in a New Jersey shooting that left a 4-year-old girl in intensive care.

Authorities say Sciaire Jackson, of Lakewood, is charged with first degree attempted murder, among other charges, in connection with the August 18 shooting outside an apartment complex in Asbury Park.

The shooting took place in broad daylight as the girl was sitting outside on the front porch of her home.
A 4-year-old girl is in intensive care after being shot outside an apartment complex in New Jersey Tuesday afternoon.


Now, the family now wants the person responsible to pay for his crimes.

"This is ridiculous," the victim's grandmother, Lynn Johnson, said. "I think whoever did this has no morals for life in general. I think they need to be captured and they need to be punished to the fullest extent of the law."

The girl was playing outside around 1:30 p.m. when gunshots rang out, and she was struck in the leg, breaking the femur bone.

Police aren't sure of the intended target, and officers swarmed the area following the shooting looking for any clues as the girl was rushed to the hospital.

"Enough is enough," Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said. "We have a toddler who was struck and injured by a stray bullet while sitting outside her apartment in the middle of the day. Thankfully, all indications are that the little girl will recover. Unfortunately, though, this has not always been the case."

The complex is relatively new, but one neighbor said she is ready to move out because this kind of reckless violence is taking place too close to home.

The family of the little girl, who has a twin sister, says it's a shame she is not safe even so close to home.

"This is where children play at every day," Johnson said.

