Man charged in stabbing death of LIU quarterback claiming self-defense

The man who is charged with the brutal stabbing deaths of two men in Nashville last weekend, including the starting quarterback for LIU is claiming self-defense.
Michael Mosley's public defender says his client was actually trying to get away from LIU quarterback Clayton Beathard.
The attorney says there is surveillance video of the killing itself, and he claims the video will show self-defense.
Mosley is accused of stabbing three men outside a bar last Saturday. Two died, one was injured.
