Man charged with groping woman as she shopped for shoes at New Jersey department store

A man is accused of groping a woman at a New Jersey store.

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey man is under arrest, charged in a sex assault during a shopping trip.

Paramus police say 53-year-old Edward Evans groped a 19-year-old woman as she shopped for shoes with her mother at a Marshall's department store on Saturday.

Investigators say the victim's mother chased Evans out of the store while recording him on her cell phone.

Detectives used the video to identify Evans.

They arrested him at his Bergenfield home and charged him with criminal sexual contact.

