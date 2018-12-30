TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) --A Maryland man is facing charges in connnection with a deadly crash Saturday morning in Tribeca.
Police say 37-year-old Sherman Harrison of Maryland was behind the wheel of an Audi that lost control and slammed into a Honda, causing a fiery crash that left a woman dead.
He has been charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.
Exclusive dashcam video showed the car on fire, careening through traffic. The Audi hit two other vehicles, injuring two people before hitting two parked cars.
After the crash, Harrison tried to escape, but he didn't get far. He was taken into custody along with his Rottweiler dog.
Video from Citizen App showed the Audi with a crumpled hood on West Street and emergency responders carrying a person on a stretcher.
The victims' identities have not been released, and the cause of the accident is under investigation.
