Police say a man has been charged with murder after a disturbing incident in Rockland County where witnesses say the man intentionally drove his car into a family of seven, including five children, outside a 7-Eleven.A 32-year-old woman was killed, and a man and a 2-year-old child were seriously injured, police said.A baby carriage remained on the scene as investigators tried to figure out what happened at the store around 2 p.m. along Central Highway in Haverstraw.A worker inside the 7-Eleven was very shaken up but told Eyewitness News that a man smoking outside the store became enraged when the father had asked him not to smoke around the kids.An argument ensued, which the worker says came to an end when the smoker got into his car and plowed into the 7-Eleven, striking all seven members of the family -- not once but twice.Police say the driver emerged from the car with a knife, and officers tased him and took him into custody."We just saw the car parked there," said Allison Rodriguez, who arrived after the incident. "My understanding is he got out of the car. I guess there was something with the police, and they tased him."Captain Martin Lund of the Haverstraw Police Department said all of the family members suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital."It appears to be, certainly, a tragedy here today," he said. "It's early in our investigation, and we're hoping for the best for all involved."The vehicle had Texas plates, but there no confirmation whether he is a local or from out of town.----------