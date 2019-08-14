Man charged with secretly recording in men's locker room at Connecticut gym

(Shutterstock)

SOUTH WINDSOR, Connecticut -- A Connecticut man is facing charges after being accused of secretly videotaping men changing in the locker room at a local gym.

Authorities arrested 26-year-old Manchester resident Antonio Selby after police were called to the LA Fitness in South Windsor and found a cellphone set up to record activities in the men's locker room.

Selby allegedly approached staff at the club on Sunday to ask where his phone was and workers told him to wait while police arrived to question him. He was charged with voyeurism, a class D felony.

It was not immediately known if Selby had a lawyer representing him.

He was released on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 21.

