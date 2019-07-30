Man charged with sexual assault after incident involving children at New Jersey pool

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey man was arrested on sexual assault charges following an incident involving children at a local pool.Police responded to the Bayonne Community Pool Friday afternoon on a report of a male harassing children.Authorities say a school day camp coordinator told police that several campers approached him and said a man was making them uncomfortable.Two of the campers, a 12-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl, also alleged that the man pressed against them while standing in the line at the concession stand, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.After an investigation, 52-year-old Ronald McCall of Bayonne was arrested.He was charged with sexual assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.Suarez said McCall allegedly became irate and threatened detectives while they tried to assist him when he requested medical attention.McCall was taken to Jersey City Medical Center for treatment and was subsequently charged with terroristic threats.----------