Man charged with stealing sculpture in brazen Manhattan art gallery heist

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested a suspect in a brazen art gallery heist in Manhattan.
61-year-old Zoltan Genc of the Bronx is charged with grand larceny.
It happened Thursday at Galeries Bartoux on Central Park South.
The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect stealing a sculpture from the artist Fred Allard, valued at $16,000.
The sculpture resembles a traditional shopping basket made of crystal resin adorned with gold chains.
Police describe the suspect as a white male, late 50's, brown hair, 5'10" tall; last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
