Man charged with stealing sculpture in brazen Manhattan art gallery heist

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested a suspect in a brazen art gallery heist in Manhattan.

61-year-old Zoltan Genc of the Bronx is charged with grand larceny.

It happened Thursday at Galeries Bartoux on Central Park South.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect stealing a sculpture from the artist Fred Allard, valued at $16,000.

The sculpture resembles a traditional shopping basket made of crystal resin adorned with gold chains.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, late 50's, brown hair, 5'10" tall; last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattanmidtownnew york citytheftart
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 13 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News