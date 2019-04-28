Man charged with stealing sculpture in brazen Manhattan art gallery heist

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested a suspect in a brazen art gallery heist in Manhattan.61-year-old Zoltan Genc of the Bronx is charged with grand larceny.It happened Thursday at Galeries Bartoux on Central Park South.The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect stealing a sculpture from the artist Fred Allard, valued at $16,000.The sculpture resembles a traditional shopping basket made of crystal resin adorned with gold chains.Police describe the suspect as a white male, late 50's, brown hair, 5'10" tall; last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.----------