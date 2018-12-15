A Queens man is in custody after he allegedly chased an 11-year-old girl and attempted to force her into his car before good Samaritans intervened.It happened around 7:50 a.m. Saturday as the victim was walking near Center Street and Seneca Avenue in Ridgewood.Police said the suspect, 40-year-old Relyn Estrada, yelled at the girl and told her to get inside his car, and she ran away. He chased the girl with his vehicle for several blocks before he was able to block her path, get out of his car and grab hold of the victim.As Estrada allegedly attempted to force the 11-year-old into his back seat, a 45-year-old good Samaritan heard her screams and intervened. Police said he yelled at the suspect as his wife called 911.When police arrived, Estrada was arrested and charged with kidnapping, involuntary imprisonment, reckless endangerment of a minor and criminal possession of a weapon.According to police, Estrada is a registered sex offender.----------