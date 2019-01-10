SUBWAY CRIME

Man wanted for choking woman on Brooklyn 2 train in attempt to steal necklace

By Eyewitness News
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) --
Police are searching for the man who they said choked a woman on a 2 train in an attempt to steal her necklace.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. on New Year's Eve at the Borough Hall subway station in Downtown Brooklyn.

Police said the suspect approached the victim on the southbound 2 train and started talking to her. Then he began choking the woman and tried to remove her necklace.

He then fled in an unknown direction.

Police described the suspect as a 35-year-old black man who is 5-foot-8 and weighs 180 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark-colored shirt, blue jeans, white scarf, yellow boots and dark-colored glasses.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

