Man shoved onto subway tracks in Brooklyn during dispute

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, December 8, 2024 3:48AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who was seen shoving another man onto a subway platform in Brooklyn.

The 33-year-old victim was pushed onto the tracks at the Southbound D and N trains at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center Station.

Police say the two men were arguing on the platform.

The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.

