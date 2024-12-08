Man shoved onto subway tracks in Brooklyn during dispute

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who was seen shoving another man onto a subway platform in Brooklyn.

The 33-year-old victim was pushed onto the tracks at the Southbound D and N trains at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center Station.

Police say the two men were arguing on the platform.

The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.

