Man shoved onto subway tracks in Brooklyn during dispute

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who was seen shoving another man onto a subway platform in Brooklyn.
The 33-year-old victim was pushed onto the tracks at the Southbound D and N trains at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center Station.
Police say the two men were arguing on the platform.
The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.
