Man climbs George Washington statue in Union Square

By Eyewitness News
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 24-year-old student was taken to the hospital after climbing the George Washington statue in Union Square.

The student was on the bronze equestrian statue in a riding position when he was talked down by police.

He was taken to Beth Israel Medical Center for treatment. He is not expected to be charged.

He was with his mother, visiting from Miami, when he climbed the statue.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
union squaremanhattannew york cityillegal climbing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe storm tears through Long Island, Connecticut killing 2
NYC Pride March caps off month of Stonewall commemorations
Suspect arrested in stabbing of 5-year-old boy in the Bronx
CDC issues warning on fecal parasite in swimming pools
Lil Nas X appears to come out in tweet
VIDEO: Hong Kong protesters try to smash into legislature
What the hail?!? Freak hailstorm hits Mexico
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm
LIVE | NJ's minimum wage goes up to $10 an hour
Madonna ends WorldPride with a bang with concert at Pier 97
US Army veteran comes out at NYC Pride March
3 injured when scaffolding collapses onto Brooklyn bar
More TOP STORIES News