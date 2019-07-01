Man climbs George Washington statue in Union Square

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 24-year-old student was taken to the hospital after climbing the George Washington statue in Union Square.
The student was on the bronze equestrian statue in a riding position when he was talked down by police.
He was taken to Beth Israel Medical Center for treatment. He is not expected to be charged.
He was with his mother, visiting from Miami, when he climbed the statue.
