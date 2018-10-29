MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) --A man who attacked an NYPD detective with a meat cleaver near Penn Station two years ago was convicted of attempted murder and other charges Monday.
Akram Joudeh, 34, was shot by police on 32nd Street and Sixth Avenue around 5 p.m. on September 15, 2016, at the height of rush hour.
Two officers responded to a call for a man trying to remove a boot from his car and encountered Joudeh, who pulled an 11-inch meat cleaver and ran. Officers tried to use a Taser on the suspect, but he kept running west on 32nd Street.
"He has a cleaver in his hand, and you could clearly see it," NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said at the time. "And he is waving it around."
The officers chased Joudeh through throngs of people, finally cornering him on 32nd Street. O'Neill said Joudeh ran into the front grill of a marked police cruiser and into a UPS truck, at the same time an off-duty detective tried to intervene.
"At this point, an off-duty detective in civilian clothes attempted to subdue the suspect," O'Neill said. "The detective was struck in the head by the cleaver, causing a 6-inch gash from temple to jaw."
Detective Brian O'Donnell suffered a deep laceration that required surgery.
The other officers at the scene then fired 18 shots at Joudeh, hitting him twice. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
PHOTOS: Shots fired near Penn Station after officers attacked
Joudeh was convicted of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, menacing a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
"Akram Joudeh was convicted of a brutal attack on an off-duty NYPD detective who jumped into action as the defendant ran through midtown during rush hour with a meat cleaver in hand," District Attorney Cy Vance said. "Thanks to the bravery of both the detective and his fellow officers, no one else was hurt."
He is expected to be sentenced on December 6, 2018.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube