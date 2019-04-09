Father convicted of desecrating remains of toddler found in suitcase along PATH tracks

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A jury found a man guilty of desecrating the remains of his 23-month-old daughter, whose body was found inside a suitcase near railroad tracks in Jersey City.
38-year-old Travis Plummer and his daughter Te'Myah had disappeared from their home in Virginia seven months before her body was found in April 2018.
Investigators tracked Plummer to Puerto Rico and arrested him.
The medical examiner ruled the toddler's cause of death a homicide. A Hudson County jury Tuesday convicted Plummer following a week-long trial.
Prosecutors say the Richmond resident's criminal record will mean a 10- to 20-year term when he is sentenced May 17.
Authorities said Plummer took Te'Myah from her mother in Virginia in fall 2017 and traveled to New Jersey with the decomposing body wrapped inside a suitcase.
Investigators said they believe Plummer left the suitcase in a friend's Jersey City garage for months, but after a March 2018 police visit dumped it off a bridge, where it was found near the tracks in April 2018.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
