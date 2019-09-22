Man critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a man critically injured in Brooklyn early Sunday.

The crash happened at about 3:15 a.m. as the 47-year-old man was attempting to cross North Conduit Avenue between Liberty and Crescent Streets in East New York.

He was struck by a black SUV that fled the scene westbound on North Conduit, according to police.

The man was taken to Brookdale Hospital.

The NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad was at the scene for several hours.

Streets in the area were closed for the investigation but have since reopened.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east new yorkbrooklynnew york cityhit and runpedestrian struck
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Subway riders evacuated after train derails in Queens
Police: Teenage bicyclist killed after being run over by truck in Queens
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm for last full day of summer
Judge rules 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Joe Giudice must remain behind bars
Mayor de Blasio returns to NYC, emcees San Gennaro Meatball Eating Contest
Police: Woman killed man in LI home, set fire to cover it up
'Storm Area 51' weekend winds down, 1 festival canceled
Show More
Amber Alert: $35K reward in search for missing 5-year-old NJ girl
Resident of Connecticut dies from rare mosquito-borne disease
Surfer's close call with shark caught on camera
Man arrested in sexual assault of 82-year-old NYC woman
Beachgoers savoring last official weekend of summer
More TOP STORIES News