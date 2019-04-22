Man dead in New Jersey hit and run, police searching for driver

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle in New Jersey over the weekend, and authorities are searching for the driver.Police received a report regarding a man found in the roadway just after midnight Saturday.The fatal crash took place at Livingston Avenue near Baldwin Street in New Brunswick, and the victim -- 22-year-old Anthony Cruz-Medina -- was pronounced dead at the scene.Medical examiners determined that he suffered several head and leg injuries resulting from the crash, which happened as he was crossing the street in the crosswalk.According to one witness, Cruz-Medina's body flew roughly 30 feet after impact.The driver then sped away from the scene.A preliminary investigation determined the victim was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Livingston Avenue, headed towards New Brunswick.There is no word on the type of vehicle involved, and the investigation is ongoing.Cruz-Medina has family in the Princeton area, and sources say they are still in shock and are waiting for the victim's father, who lives in Mexico, to determine their next move.They apparently lost another son in almost the exact same way a few years ago.Anyone with information is asked to call Patrolman Cahill of the New Brunswick Police Department at (732) 745- 5005, or Detective Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 745-4328.----------