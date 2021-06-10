Man dies after being struck by lightning on New Jersey golf course

Man dies after being struck by lightning on South Jersey golf course

WESTAMPTON TWP., New Jersey -- A man has died after he was struck by lightning while on a New Jersey golf course on Wednesday afternoon, Action News has learned.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Burlington Country Club located on the 100 block of Burrs Road in Westampton Township.

Officials tell Action News that a man was struck by lightning while playing golf between the 6th and 7th holes during a thunderstorm.

According to Westampton Township police, the victim was found under a tree; detectives believe he was seeking shelter there.

Police also say the tree was struck by the lightning bolt first.

The victim has not been identified.



"It was bizarre," said neighbor Norm Jones, who lives right by the golf course.


He says that it didn't really look like a storm was coming through Wednesday afternoon.

"It was sunny; thundering and lightning with the sun out," said Jones.

