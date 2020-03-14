31-year-old man fatally shot in head in apparent Brooklyn road rage incident

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An apparent road rage incident in Brooklyn Friday ended with one man dead and a gunman on the run.

It happened just before 5 p.m. near the corner of 6th Avenue and 1st Street in Park Slope.

Responding officers found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head in the driver's seat of a white 2019 Chevrolet Impala.

EMS responded to the location and transported the victim to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced deceased.

There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the victim is pending proper family notification.

Police believe the shooter was in a white Acura with New Jersey plates.

