32-year-old man fatally shot, school bus hit by gunfire in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was fatally shot and a school bus struck by the gunfire in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. at Pennsylvania and Dumont avenues in East New York.

Police say the 32-year-old man was shot in the intersection and pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital.

A school bus with one child on board was also struck, as was an MTA bus.

No other injuries were reported.

No arrests were immediately made, and the investigation is ongoing.

