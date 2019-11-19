32-year-old man fatally shot, school bus hit by gunfire in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was fatally shot and a school bus struck by the gunfire in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.It happened around 8:45 a.m. at Pennsylvania and Dumont avenues in East New York.Police say the 32-year-old man was shot in the intersection and pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital.A school bus with one child on board was also struck, as was an MTA bus.No other injuries were reported.No arrests were immediately made, and the investigation is ongoing.----------