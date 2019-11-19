32-year-old man fatally shot, school bus hit by gunfire in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was fatally shot and a school bus struck by the gunfire in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.
It happened around 8:45 a.m. at Pennsylvania and Dumont avenues in East New York.
Police say the 32-year-old man was shot in the intersection and pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital.
A school bus with one child on board was also struck, as was an MTA bus.
No other injuries were reported.
No arrests were immediately made, and the investigation is ongoing.
