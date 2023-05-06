68-year-old arrested after fatal stabbing in Queens deli: police

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- A 68-year-old was taken into custody early Saturday morning after a man was fatally stabbed inside a Queens deli.

NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed inside 7 Star Jamaica Deli Corp located in the Queens Village section.

Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old man with a stab wound to the leg.

EMS arrived on scene and transported the victim to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, there was a dispute between the store clerk and the victim in the moments leading up to the fatal attack.

They say after an argument between the two, the victim threw a bag of peanuts at the clerk before the two engaged in a scuffle.

From there, they say a 68-year-old man walked into the store, saw what was taking place and got involved.

The 68-year-old customer is said to have then stabbed the 41-year-old in the leg before leaving the scene.

He was taken into arrested at a nearby location and taken into custody.

Charges are pending.

The identification of the victim is being withheld pending proper family notification.

