68-year-old arrested after fatal stabbing in Queens deli: police

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- A 68-year-old was taken into custody early Saturday morning after a man was fatally stabbed inside a Queens deli.
NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed inside 7 Star Jamaica Deli Corp located in the Queens Village section.
Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old man with a stab wound to the leg.
EMS arrived on scene and transported the victim to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According to police, there was a dispute between the store clerk and the victim in the moments leading up to the fatal attack.
They say after an argument between the two, the victim threw a bag of peanuts at the clerk before the two engaged in a scuffle.
From there, they say a 68-year-old man walked into the store, saw what was taking place and got involved.
The 68-year-old customer is said to have then stabbed the 41-year-old in the leg before leaving the scene.
He was taken into arrested at a nearby location and taken into custody.
Charges are pending.
The identification of the victim is being withheld pending proper family notification.
