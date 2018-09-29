MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) --A man is in police custody after allegedly tossing his 4-year-old brother from an apartment building in Brooklyn Saturday.
Police responded to a 911 call around 3:30 a.m. on the 2400 block of Nostrand Avenue in Midwood and found the 4-year-old boy unconscious and unresponsive in the courtyard of a building.
The child, identified as Shimron Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Officials told Eyewitness News that the victim's 20-year-old brother is in police custody and said that he may have tossed the child from the building, possibly from the roof or from the family's apartment.
An investigation remains ongoing.
