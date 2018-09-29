CHILD KILLED

Man fatally tosses 4-year-old brother from Brooklyn apartment, police say

By Eyewitness News
MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A man is in police custody after allegedly tossing his 4-year-old brother from an apartment building in Brooklyn Saturday.

Police responded to a 911 call around 3:30 a.m. on the 2400 block of Nostrand Avenue in Midwood and found the 4-year-old boy unconscious and unresponsive in the courtyard of a building.

The child, identified as Shimron Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officials told Eyewitness News that the victim's 20-year-old brother is in police custody and said that he may have tossed the child from the building, possibly from the roof or from the family's apartment.

An investigation remains ongoing.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child killedMidwoodBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD KILLED
Boy selling candy dies after falling between subway cars
Ex-Marine pleads guilty to 2005 murders of girls, ages 8 and 9
Mom charged in daughter's death, knife attack on officers
7-year-old boy dies in Dutchess County house fire
More child killed
Top Stories
Dad charged after baby found crawling across busy NJ road
Woman trapped on top of car during dramatic water rescue
Police ID suspect after teen fatally shot on basketball court
'#WhyIDidntReport' poster shares painful truth of assault survivors
Amber Alert canceled: Missing girl found safe, 1 charged
NJ family: Baby in nurse's care severely burned during bath
GOP delays Kavanaugh vote as Trump orders FBI investigation
David Wright pinch hits for Mets, calls return 'amazing'
Show More
Mold issue sickens group of college sophomores
2 Mexican cops killed trying to detain 2012 NYC murder suspect
Prosecutors seek death penalty for West Side Highway terror suspect
Hotel's glass shower suddenly explodes, injures woman
Police: Woman attacked, raped while walking home on LI
More News