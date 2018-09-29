A man is in police custody after allegedly tossing his 4-year-old brother from an apartment building in Brooklyn Saturday.Police responded to a 911 call around 3:30 a.m. on the 2400 block of Nostrand Avenue in Midwood and found the 4-year-old boy unconscious and unresponsive in the courtyard of a building.The child, identified as Shimron Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.Officials told Eyewitness News that the victim's 20-year-old brother is in police custody and said that he may have tossed the child from the building, possibly from the roof or from the family's apartment.An investigation remains ongoing.----------