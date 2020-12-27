Man found dead in backyard after fire breaks out on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
SHIRLEY, Long Island (WABC) -- Homicide Detectives are investigating a deadly fire that broke out in the backyard of a home on Long Island.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. on Mastic Boulevard West in Shirley. When Suffolk County Police arrived at the scene, they found two men in the yard. One man was dead.

Another man was transported to a local hospital for severe burns to his body.

Officials have not determined if the fire was suspicious.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Police have not yet released either man's name.

