Man found dead in backyard after fire breaks out on Long Island

SHIRLEY, Long Island (WABC) -- Homicide Detectives are investigating a deadly fire that broke out in the backyard of a home on Long Island.The fire started around 2:30 a.m. on Mastic Boulevard West in Shirley. When Suffolk County Police arrived at the scene, they found two men in the yard. One man was dead.Another man was transported to a local hospital for severe burns to his body.Officials have not determined if the fire was suspicious.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.Police have not yet released either man's name.----------