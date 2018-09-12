Police investigating after man found dead on side of Long Island highway

SAYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a man was found dead on the side of a road this week on Long Island.

David Banks, 38, of Bay Shore, was found in the westbound lanes of Sunrise Highway around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

A passing driver called police to report a man lying on the side of the road. He was taken to Brookhaven Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

Banks was a father to one son and his family says they have no details on what happened to their loved one.

His cause of death remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police.

