Man found fatally shot in the head in Connecticut driveway

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut -- Police in Bridgeport are investigating the city's ninth homicide of the year.
Authorities say a 30-year-old man was found shot in the head in a driveway on Bishop Avenue in the city's East End around 1:30 a.m. Monday.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name was not released pending results of an autopsy.
No arrests were announced.
No motive was released, and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Department Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.
It was Bridgeport's first homicide since May 19.
