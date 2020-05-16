Man found fatally stabbed inside East Harlem apartment

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan -- A 30-year-old man was found fatally stabbed inside an East Harlem apartment Saturday morning.Officers arrived at East 120th St after receiving a 911 call for criminal mischief and a fire on the ninth floor of the 12-story building around 4:15 a.m.Police said they encountered a struggle with a man in his 30s who was combative, forcing officers to taser him.The man was placed into custody.FDNY was able to extinguish the fire around 5:30 a.m.Five officers were taken to Harlem Hospital with smoke inhalation and minor injuries. They are expected to be okay.Police are investigating the relationship between the two men and charges are pending.----------