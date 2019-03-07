Man found in car trunk in New Jersey, says he was abducted, robbed

IRVINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are searching for suspects who apparently abducted a man in New Jersey Thursday morning, with the victim telling authorities that the kidnappers grabbed him in Hillside and forced him to take cash out of several ATMs.

The victim was reportedly found locked in the truck of a car on Lindsley Avenue in Irvington.

Detectives are trying to retrace the footsteps of the alleged crime, gathering information on the ATM locations.

The victim had apparently been in the back of the car for a while, and area residents heard an unusual sound coming from the trunk.

It was the man calling out for help, and other residents came out and tried to help him escape.

"I got a crowbar and tried to pop the trunk, but it just bent the metal," Irvington resident Joe Bollaro said. "The cops were coming, so I didn't want to, I said, 'They're coming. Hold on.' I said, 'Can you breath? He said, 'Yeah.'"

When officers arrived, they opened the trunk. Witnesses say the victim had been tied up and told them he was beaten, but they say he appeared to be in good condition.

The alleged kidnapping is being investigated, as authorities seek descriptions of the suspects involved.

