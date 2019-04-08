Man in critical condition after being shot at McDonald's drive-thru in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot at a McDonald's drive-thru in Brooklyn, officials say.

The 27-year-old was a passenger in the car. He was shot in the back and the arm.

The driver of the vehicle fled and stopped in front of 1493 Bushwick Avenue.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital .

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown.

