BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot at a McDonald's drive-thru in Brooklyn, officials say.
The 27-year-old was a passenger in the car. He was shot in the back and the arm.
The driver of the vehicle fled and stopped in front of 1493 Bushwick Avenue.
The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital .
The circumstances of the shooting are unknown.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Man in critical condition after being shot at McDonald's drive-thru in Brooklyn
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News