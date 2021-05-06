Man in custody after 2 Central park gunpoint robberies

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10585712" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kristin Thorne reports on the woman who is demanding thousands of dollars in a tax refund from Nassau County

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- A person is in custody after two terrifying gunpoint robberies in Central Park.Each time the suspect pointed a gun at the victim and demanded their purse or wallet -- and now many are asking for more police patrols in the park.Investigators released a sketch and a picture of the man on his bike late Wednesday night and hope someone recognizes him. By Thursday evening, police said a person was in custody.The most recent incident happened Tuesday afternoon when police say he confronted a 67-year-old woman near Swan Lake.He took out a gun and said to the woman, "I need to take your purse."The woman asked him if she could keep her cell phone and he refused. Fearing for her safety, the victim handed over her purse that had two credit cards, an iPhone 10, eye medication and approximately $200 in cash.The robber then fled on the black bicycle northeast on the west path toward 5th Avenue.The victim's phone was later recovered by police near the scene using the "Find My iPhone" feature.In the other instance last week, on April 30 around 8:25 a.m., police say the same man tried to sell his bike to a man for $75.When the man declined, he asked him for $5, which he also declined and walked away.The victim then sat down on a bench near the 72nd Street and 5th Avenue exit, when he noticed the man was standing in front of him.The man took out a semi-automatic pistol and demanded money. Fearing for his life, the victim complied and gave him $1,000 in cash.The gunman took off on his black bicycle northeast toward the Conservancy Pond.Other than being shaken up, the victims were not harmed.The attacks have parkgoers nervous. According to the latest NYPD crime statistics, robberies in the city are up nearly 30 percent over this same time last year."For years Central Park has been very safe, I'm very concerned it's like New York in the '70s," one parkgoer said.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------