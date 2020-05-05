Man in custody after 2 stabbed on bus in Manhattan

MANHATTANVILLE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is in custody after two people were stabbed on a bus in Manhattan.

Police say the suspect was on an M100 bus going southbound at West 129th Street and Amsterdam Avenue around 3 p.m.

The suspect stabbed two men: one victim was stabbed in the leg and the other was stabbed underneath his eye.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital and were said to be critical but stable.

It is not yet known what may have prompted the attack.

Few other details were released.

Related topics:
manhattannew york citymanhattanvillecrimebusnypdstabbing
