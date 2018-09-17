Person of interest in custody after 21 injured at Kings Plaza Shopping Center garage fire

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A person of interest is in custody after firefighters battled a seven-alarm fire when dozens of cars went up in flames inside the Kings Plaza Shopping Center parking garage in Brooklyn.

The vehicles burned on the second and third floors of the parking garage in Marine Park. Officials say there were as many as 120 cars being stored in the structure by a local car dealer.

Investigators wanted to question a man caught on surveillance video leaving the Kings Plaza shopping center parking lot before Monday morning's fire. He was taken into custody later Monday evening. Possible charges against him are pending.

FDNY, ATF and other investigators have been on the scene to see if this is a case of arson. That had not been determined as of Monday afternoon.

Eighteen firefighters and three civilians were being treated for smoke inhalation.

"None of these 21 injuries is life-threatening or critical, everyone is stable," the FDNY said. "Our members have various levels of smoke inhalation, heat exhaustion, working under those conditions. Smoke and heat, wearing what they wear, one can only imagine what they are going through."

Kings Plaza is currently closed due to the fire and smoke conditions in and around the mall.

People are asked to avoid the area during the FDNY response that drew 250 to 300 firefighters.

"We are not sure yet how many of them burned, but many of these cars were involved in this fire, creating, if you were here earlier, a huge amount of black smoke, a very large amount of fire, confronting our people," the FDNY said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)

