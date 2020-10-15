Person climbs New York Times Building in Midtown, Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is in police custody after he was captured on video climbing up the side of the New York Times Building in Midtown, Manhattan.

The NYPD said the man is wearing all black, though it's not clear why he climbed the building.

The man had scaled five stories of the skyscraper when members of the NYPD's Emergency Services Unit cut out part of a window, reached out, and pulled him inside.

This is breaking news, this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

