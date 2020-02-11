Man in wheelchair fatally struck in North Patchogue

NORTH PATCHOGUE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A man in a wheelchair was hit and killed by a car while crossing a street on Long Island.
The man was crossing Waverly Avenue near Gateway Boulevard in North Patchogue Monday night when he was hit by a pickup truck.
The 62-year-old man was taken to Long Island Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The driver, Santiago Diaz, 45, of Islip, remained at the scene.
There is no word yet if any charges will be filed.
