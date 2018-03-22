Man killed in shooting inside Queens bodega

Police say a man was killed in a shooting inside a bodega in Queens Thursday night.The shooter walked into 5 De Mayo Food Market in Elmhurst at around 8:15 p.m. and shot the 31-year-old victim, authorities said.The shooter fled the scene on foot.The victim was shot twice in the chest and pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital.The store is located on a busy stretch of Roosevelt Avenue. No one else was injured.No arrests have been made.----------