Man killed in shooting inside Queens bodega

A man was fatally shot Thursday night in an Elmhurst bodega.

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --
Police say a man was killed in a shooting inside a bodega in Queens Thursday night.

The shooter walked into 5 De Mayo Food Market in Elmhurst at around 8:15 p.m. and shot the 31-year-old victim, authorities said.

The shooter fled the scene on foot.

The victim was shot twice in the chest and pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital.

The store is located on a busy stretch of Roosevelt Avenue. No one else was injured.

No arrests have been made.

